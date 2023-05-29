An Oklahoma Impresario, Country Music, and the Former USSR
How Curious is dedicated to stories from around Oklahoma and I’m its host and producer, Rachel Hopkin. This How Curious story starts in Oklahoma but travels over five thousand miles away to the former Soviet Union. At its center is a man named Jim Halsey. Jim Halsey is – according to The Encyclopedia of Country Music – one of country music’s most influential business figures.
I cannot describe Jim’s career in a nutshell because it’s just too big a nut, not least because he started working when he was in his late teens and is now 92 and still professionally active. This is as succinct as I can make it: Jim is an all-round music impresario – a talent manager, booking agent, creator of events, and much more. Among the stars he’s represented during his career are Roy Clark, Merle Haggard, The Judds, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbinson, Tammy Wynette, and Dwight Yoakum. And he’s done all this from his base in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
There’s an exhibition dedicated to his work currently showing [as of May 2023] at the Historical Center of the nearby city of Wagoner. It’s full of memorabilia from events that Jim’s organised and stars that he’s worked with across the decades. However, for this episode, I focused on just one part of of his career. Mark Furnas – who works with Jim - took me to see the area of the exhibit that I was interested in. (By the way, Mark is himself an Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame guitarist/songwriter.). Mark pointed out one particular photo to me. It featured Jim with country music legend Roy Clark (with whom Halsey worked for decades) and four Russian Cossacks, all of whom were all over one hundred years old. When I commented on how well the Cossacks looked given their age, Jim said say he’d asked them what their secret was. Their response was “Drink vodka every day. Keep your mouth shut”.
The picture was taken in Soviet-era Moscow during one of the country music tours of the former USSR that Jim Halsey put together in the 70s and 80. It was the era of the Cold War, though things were beginning to thaw somewhat.
The thought of taking country music to the USSR sounded to me like a hugely ambitious venture fraught with challenges. But over and again, Jim has proved to be one of those people who can just get things done, no matter how daunting. He said the idea for it began when he was with Roy Clark at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas where was Roy was playing a series of shows. During some down time, the pair were watching the news.
Imagine the red tape! But Jim quickly cut through it. He contacted with the US State Department and plans were soon in place. Two days later the Soviet delegation arrived in Las Vegas. The costs of their trip were covered by Howard Hughes, owner The Frontier Hotel, and included some surprise gifts, as Jim recalled:
The arrangements certainly weren’t straightforward. Russian officials made numerous trips to ensure that the concerts would go smoothly. They asked that any songs referencing subjects which they deemed to be controversial - for example, Jesus or God - be cut. The whole thing was part of the US State Department’s Cultural Exchange Program. Joining Jim and Roy Clark on the tour were the Oak Ridge Boys.
After a two day journey, they arrived at Moscow’s airport where they had to walk hundreds of feet from the plane to the terminal.
The first concert had been due to take place in Moscow the following evening. However, at the last minute the location had been switched to Riga, Latvia and the Americans learned they’d have to travel by train for a further 12 hours.
Their first concert took that same evening. Everyone was exhausted.
It wasn’t just the audience present who got to hear Roy and the Oak Ridge Boys. That concert was also broadcast via satellite to all the Soviet Bloc countries. So were all of the other 19 shows they performed during their trip. In all, the tour was deemed a huge success both in the USSR and back home in the USA. For this Jim paid tribute to the performers involved.
I recorded the material for this episode in spring 2023, over a year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There was a sad irony to hearing Jim talk about the role music had played in softening Cold War relations while this actual war continues. When I asked Jim to share his thoughts regarding the current situation, he preferred not to speak directly about it, but instead said this:
