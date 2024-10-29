What Oklahoma City institution began as a collection of roadkill?

KGOU thanks all the contributors to this How Curious episode: Jay Villemarette, Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert, Carey Welsh, Clark Griffith, and Tyler Addison. In addition, we thank all of the staff at the Museum of Osteology whose voices didn’t appear in this episode.

How Curious is a KGOU Public Radio production. Rachel Hopkin is its host and producer, the Managing Editor is Logan Layden, and David Graey composed the theme music.

The How Curious team loves getting listeners’ suggestions for How Curious subjects, so you have an Oklahoma-related question or idea, please send it in via curious@kgou.org.

Museum of Osteology Jay Villemarette



Museum of Osteology Museum of Osteology Lobby

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU The first two skulls that Jay collected

Museum of Osteology Humpback whale skeleton suspended above Museum floor

Museum of Osteology Hummingbird skeletons

Museum of Osteology Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert

Museum of Osteology Jay's Skull

Museum of Osteology The "Six-Pack Turtle"

A struggling Rachel Hopkin in the Museum's processing building

Museum of Osteology Carey Welsh

Museum of Osteology Clark Griffith

Museum of Osteology Tyler Addison

At the bug room with (left to right) Logan Layden, Rachel Hopkin, and Tyler Addison At the bug room with (left to right) Logan Layden, Rachel Hopkin, and Tyler Addison