How Curious
How Curious

What Oklahoma City institution began as a collection of roadkill?

Published October 29, 2024 at 12:18 AM CDT
Dermestid Beetles Cleaning a Skull
Museum of Osteology
Dermestid Beetles Cleaning a Skull

KGOU thanks all the contributors to this How Curious episode: Jay Villemarette, Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert, Carey Welsh, Clark Griffith, and Tyler Addison. In addition, we thank all of the staff at the Museum of Osteology whose voices didn’t appear in this episode.

How Curious is a KGOU Public Radio production. Rachel Hopkin is its host and producer, the Managing Editor is Logan Layden, and David Graey composed the theme music.

The How Curious team loves getting listeners’ suggestions for How Curious subjects, so you have an Oklahoma-related question or idea, please send it in via curious@kgou.org.

How Curious Episode Transcript - What Oklahoma City institution began as a collection of roadkill.pdf
Jay Villemarette
Museum of Osteology
Jay Villemarette
Museum of Osteology Lobby
Museum of Osteology
Museum of Osteology Lobby
The first two skulls that Jay collected
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
The first two skulls that Jay collected
Humpback whale skeleton suspended above Museum floor
Museum of Osteology
Humpback whale skeleton suspended above Museum floor
Hummingbird skeletons
Museum of Osteology
Hummingbird skeletons
Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert
Museum of Osteology
Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert
Jay's Skull
Museum of Osteology
Jay's Skull
The "Six-Pack Turtle"
Museum of Osteology
The "Six-Pack Turtle"
A struggling Rachel Hopkin in the Museum's processing building
A struggling Rachel Hopkin in the Museum's processing building
Carey Welsh
Museum of Osteology
Carey Welsh
Clark Griffith
Museum of Osteology
Clark Griffith
Tyler Addison
Museum of Osteology
Tyler Addison
At the bug room with (left to right) Logan Layden, Rachel Hopkin, and Tyler Addison
At the bug room with (left to right) Logan Layden, Rachel Hopkin, and Tyler Addison
At the bug room with (left to right) Logan Layden, Rachel Hopkin, and Tyler Addison
The beautiful furry faces of Rachel's two cats: Mushroom (l) and Figlet
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
The beautiful furry faces of Rachel's two cats: Mushroom (l) and Figlet

