Nestled in the heart of Bricktown is a remarkable tribute to some of the most innovative and influential figures—and instruments—in music history.

Join How Curious host and producer Rachel Hopkin in her exploration of the world-class American Banjo Museum.

Download the episode's transcript here.

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU Jack Canine, founder of the American Banjo Museum

Johnny Baier, Executive Director of the American Banjo Museum

Dom Flemons Award-winning multi-instrumentalist and music historian, Dom Flemons

Michael Pingatore, banjo-player

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU 1927 Gibson Florentine banjo

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU Selection of American Banjo Museum banjo collection