© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
How Curious
How Curious
How Curious

How did an Italian palace come to be on the Oklahoma plains?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:05 AM CDT
The Marland Mansion, Ponca City, OK
The Marland Estate
The Marland Mansion, Ponca City, OK

In this month's How Curious, host Rachel Hopkin visits the sumptuous Marland Mansion in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and finds out the story behind its creation.

The mansion was built in the mid 1920s for the oilman and later Oklahoma Gov. E. W. Marland. However, he only lived in it - with his second wife Lydie, who was formerly his adopted daughter - for a relatively short time.

Alas, its creation coincided with a downturn in Marland's once astronomical fortune and he and Lydie were forced to vacate and live in one of the estate's supporting buildings instead.

You can download the episode transcript here.

Marland Mansion exterior
1 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-09-19 at 12.46.48.png
Marland Mansion exterior
The Marland Estate
Marland Mansion Tour Director David Keathly with Rachel Hopkin, How Curious host, in front of a portrait of E.W. Marland
2 of 10  — IMG_1171.jpeg
Jolly Brown / KGOU
E. W. Marland
3 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-09-19 at 13.04.43.png
E. W. Marland
Oklahoma History Center
Lydie Marland
4 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-09-19 at 13.07.03.png
Lydie Marland
Restored original furniture inside the Marland Mansion
5 of 10  — IMG_1192.jpeg
Restored original furniture inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
One of the three kitchens inside the Marland Mansion
6 of 10  — IMG_1240.jpeg
One of the three kitchens inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
Part of the ceiling painted with the history of Oklahoma inside the Marland Mansion
7 of 10  — IMG_1248.jpeg
Part of the ceiling painted with the history of Oklahoma inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
Ceiling inside the Marland Mansion
8 of 10  — IMG_1181.jpeg
Ceiling inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU
Fireplace inside the Marland Mansion
9 of 10  — IMG_1183.jpeg
The three portraits around the fireplace in the Marland Mansion depict George Marland (left), E. W. Marland (center), and Lydie Marland
Jolly Brown / KGOU
A secret room for playing cards inside the Marland Mansion
10 of 10  — IMG_1241.jpeg
A secret room for playing cards inside the Marland Mansion
Jolly Brown / KGOU

How Curious
Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
See stories by Rachel Hopkin
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.