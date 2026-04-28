What goes down at the Medieval Fair of Norman?
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Scenes from the 2026 Medieval Fair of Norman
Hannah France and Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
This year, the Medieval Fair of Norman turns 50 years old. What began as a small event of the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus has carved a niche into the city's life over the past five decades. Now located at Reaves Park south of the campus, it features a blend of education, entertainment, whimsy, and commerce, with hundreds of performers and vendors present for the event. How Curious host Rachel Hopkin visits the Fair to find out what goes on there and what makes it so popular.
Read the Medieval Fair of Norman episode transcript here.
N.B. The Medieval Fair of Norman is a project of the University of Oklahoma Outreach, which is the same entity which oversees KGOU's operations.