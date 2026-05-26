How come a Hollywood stunt pilot acquired 475 Oklahoma airplanes in a day?
In 1945, the U.S. government chose Searcy Field in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a unique experiment: selling 475 surplus World War II combat aircraft in one giant field sale rather than scrapping them.
This episode of How Curious tells the remarkable story of how a Hollywood stunt pilot became the winning bidder — and what he did with the planes afterward!
Find the episode transcript here.
1 of 17 — SWO 1945.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
2 of 17 — B-24 Tail Skid.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
3 of 17 — Curtis P-40 Tail Wheel.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
4 of 17 — Curtis P-40 Tail Wheel Data.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
5 of 17 — B-24 Hamilton Standard Propeller Hub.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
6 of 17 — B-24 Armor Plate.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
7 of 17 — Gun Camera Film Canister 2.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
8 of 17 — B-24 Waist Gun Swing Mount.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
9 of 17 — B-25 Emergency Exit.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
10 of 17 — B-17 Ball Turret Armor Plate.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
11 of 17 — Gun Camera Film Canister 1.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
12 of 17 — B-24 B-17 Breathing Oxygen Tank.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
13 of 17 — B-24 Eight Ball Piece.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
14 of 17 — Seat Back Armor Plate B-24.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
15 of 17 — Bomb Loading Winch.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
16 of 17 — Propeller Spider B-24.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
17 of 17 — Protective Armor Glass B-24.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum