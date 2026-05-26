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How Curious
How Curious
How Curious

How come a Hollywood stunt pilot acquired 475 Oklahoma airplanes in a day?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:23 AM CDT
Searcy Field (which later became Stillwater Regional Airport) in 1945
Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field (which later became Stillwater Regional Airport) in 1945

In 1945, the U.S. government chose Searcy Field in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a unique experiment: selling 475 surplus World War II combat aircraft in one giant field sale rather than scrapping them.

This episode of How Curious tells the remarkable story of how a Hollywood stunt pilot became the winning bidder — and what he did with the planes afterward!

Find the episode transcript here.

Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
1 of 17  — SWO 1945.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
2 of 17  — B-24 Tail Skid.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
3 of 17  — Curtis P-40 Tail Wheel.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
4 of 17  — Curtis P-40 Tail Wheel Data.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
5 of 17  — B-24 Hamilton Standard Propeller Hub.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
6 of 17  — B-24 Armor Plate.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
7 of 17  — Gun Camera Film Canister 2.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
8 of 17  — B-24 Waist Gun Swing Mount.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
9 of 17  — B-25 Emergency Exit.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
10 of 17  — B-17 Ball Turret Armor Plate.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
11 of 17  — Gun Camera Film Canister 1.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
12 of 17  — B-24 B-17 Breathing Oxygen Tank.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
13 of 17  — B-24 Eight Ball Piece.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
14 of 17  — Seat Back Armor Plate B-24.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
15 of 17  — Bomb Loading Winch.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
16 of 17  — Propeller Spider B-24.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
17 of 17  — Protective Armor Glass B-24.jpg
Searcy Field in 1945, plus parts of airplanes found at the site
Tim Fitzgerald / Stillwater Airport Memorial Museum

How Curious
Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
See stories by Rachel Hopkin
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