How did one Oklahoma family help 250 Vietnamese refugees to start over after the fall of Saigon?

In 1975, as Saigon fell and tens of thousands of Vietnamese fled, a family in the small western Oklahoma town of Clinton opened their doors - and their community - to help resettle around 250 refugees.

In this episode of How Curious, Rachel Hopkin visits a store still run by one of those original arrivals and hears firsthand accounts of the extraordinary welcome, the culture shocks, and the hard work of starting over, in what's been described as one of the most successful group resettlement efforts in the United States.

Download the episode transcript here:

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