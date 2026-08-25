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How Curious
How Curious
How Curious

How did one Oklahoma family help 250 Vietnamese refugees to start over after the fall of Saigon?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published August 25, 2026 at 1:34 AM CDT
Vietnamese refugees in Oklahoma
Pat J. Carter
/
Oklahoma Historical Society
Vietnamese refugees in Oklahoma

In 1975, as Saigon fell and tens of thousands of Vietnamese fled, a family in the small western Oklahoma town of Clinton opened their doors - and their community - to help resettle around 250 refugees.

In this episode of How Curious, Rachel Hopkin visits a store still run by one of those original arrivals and hears firsthand accounts of the extraordinary welcome, the culture shocks, and the hard work of starting over, in what's been described as one of the most successful group resettlement efforts in the United States.

Download the episode transcript here:

HC Vietnamese Transcript.docx

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How Curious
Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
See stories by Rachel Hopkin
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