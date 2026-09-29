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How Curious
How Curious

What were Oklahoma’s Abernathy Boys’ great adventures?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:38 AM CDT
The Abernathy Boys on horseback
The Abernathy Boys on horseback

In 1909, two Oklahoma brothers aged just five and nine set off on horseback from near Frederick to Santa Fe—and back—alone.

Their father, the larger-than-life "Catch-'Em-Alive" Jack Abernathy, gave them his blessing, a shotgun, a New Testament and a checking account. The following year the boys rode all the way to New York City to greet their father’s old friend Theodore Roosevelt, became national celebrities along the way, met President Taft and even drove a car home.

How Curious explores the extraordinary adventures of Bud and Temple Abernathy, and asks what their story reveals about childhood, independence, and the American West of a very different era.

Download the episode transcript here.

Bud and Temple with their father "Catch 'em Alive" Jack Abernathy
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Bud and Temple Abernathy in their Brush automobile
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Bud and Temple Abernathy in their Brush automobile
This statue of Temple and Bud Abernathy stands outside the courthouse of Frederick in southwestern Oklahoma
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This statue of Temple and Bud Abernathy stands outside the courthouse of Frederick in southwestern Oklahoma
Part of the display dedicated to Bud and Temple Abernathy in Frederick's Townside Museum
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Part of the display dedicated to Bud and Temple Abernathy in Frederick's Townside Museum
Part of the display dedicated to Bud and Temple Abernathy in Frederick's Townside Museum
A Brush automobile on display at the Frederick Townsite Museum
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A Brush automobile on display at the Frederick Townsite Museum
Frederick resident Virginia Walker owns the land which once belonged to the Abernathy family
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Frederick resident Virginia Walker owns the land which once belonged to the Abernathy family
A marker near to Frederick, Oklahoma
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A marker near to Frederick, Oklahoma

How Curious
Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
See stories by Rachel Hopkin
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