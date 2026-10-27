What’s the deal with Oklahoma’s feral hog population?

That encounter launches a journey into the state’s roughly one million wild pigs: how they arrived, why they’re so hard to control, the environmental and wildlife damage they cause, and the surprising contrast with the critically rare Choctaw hog—a culturally significant heritage breed the Choctaw Nation is working to preserve.

From muddy wallows and tree-rubbing signs in the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to a bumpy off-road trek to glimpse the elusive Choctaw hogs, this episode of KGOU’s How Curious digs into the complicated, fascinating story of pigs in the Sooner State.

Here's a link to the USDA webpage designed to help those dealing with a feral hog situation.

Download the episode transcript here.