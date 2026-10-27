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How Curious
How Curious
How Curious

What’s the deal with Oklahoma’s feral hog population?

By Rachel Hopkin
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:08 AM CDT
A pig stares in through Rachel Hopkin's patio door
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
A pig stares in through Rachel Hopkin's patio door

When a plump, pinkish pig showed up on porch of How Curious host Rachel Hopkin, who lives rural Oklahoma, she found it adorable - until a neighbor insisted it was a feral hog that needed to be dealt with.

That encounter launches a journey into the state’s roughly one million wild pigs: how they arrived, why they’re so hard to control, the environmental and wildlife damage they cause, and the surprising contrast with the critically rare Choctaw hog—a culturally significant heritage breed the Choctaw Nation is working to preserve.

From muddy wallows and tree-rubbing signs in the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to a bumpy off-road trek to glimpse the elusive Choctaw hogs, this episode of KGOU’s How Curious digs into the complicated, fascinating story of pigs in the Sooner State.

Here's a link to the USDA webpage designed to help those dealing with a feral hog situation.

Download the episode transcript here.

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A pig lies on Rachel's patio
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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Rachel Hopkin
Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist with a passion for sound and storytelling. At KGOU, she is host and producer of the How Curious podcast and various special projects.
See stories by Rachel Hopkin
Heard on KGOU
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