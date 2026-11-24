What are the secrets of Oklahoma's sacred Spiro Mounds?
Spiro Mounds is Oklahoma’s only public archaeological site — and one of the most important Mississippian sites in North America.
In this episode, Rachel Hopkin explores the dramatic history of the place: the extraordinary "Spirit Lodge" burial chamber, the 1930s looting that scattered its treasures, and the cutting-edge research that’s completely rewritten what we thought we knew about who lived and worshipped there.
A story of sacred mounds, lost masterpieces, pilgrimage, drought, and cultural continuity.
Download the episode transcript here.
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Bird's eye view of the Spiro Mounds site
Oklahoma Historical Society
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Craig Mound
Jim Argo
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Craig Mound
Jim Argo / Oklahoma Historical Society
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Momma Kitty is the Spiro Mounds resident feline
Rachel Hopkin / KGOU
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The so called Big Boy Pipe
SpiroMounds.com
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Engraved shell cup
SpiroMounds.com
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Alligator Gar Rescues Caddo Village, 2023, by Chase Earles
Chase Earles
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Keewat Caddo Home II, 2019, by Chase Earles
Chase Earles