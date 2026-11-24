Spiro Mounds is Oklahoma’s only public archaeological site — and one of the most important Mississippian sites in North America.

In this episode, Rachel Hopkin explores the dramatic history of the place: the extraordinary "Spirit Lodge" burial chamber, the 1930s looting that scattered its treasures, and the cutting-edge research that’s completely rewritten what we thought we knew about who lived and worshipped there.

A story of sacred mounds, lost masterpieces, pilgrimage, drought, and cultural continuity.

Download the episode transcript here.