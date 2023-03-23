BBC’s World Questions: Iraq

20 years on from the US-led invasion, we debate the big issues facing today’s Iraq. BBC World Questions is in the northern city of Erbil, the longest continually inhabited city on the planet for a free, open, public debate on the state of civilization in Iraq.

The panellists are:

Dhiaa Al Asadi, Former Minister and Former Head of the Sadrist Parliamentary Bloc Al Ahrar

Tara Berhan Shwani, Democracy Advocate and Programme Associate at International Republican Institute

Suadad Al Salhy, Senior Reporter for Middle Eastern Eye

Saad Al Muttalibi, Member of Baghdad City Government and former Aide to Nouri Al Mal