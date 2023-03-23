© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11a.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

BBC’s World Questions: Iraq

Published March 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
BBC World Questions.jpg

Airdate: Sunday, March 26, 2026 at 12 p.m.

20 years on from the US-led invasion, we debate the big issues facing today’s Iraq. BBC World Questions is in the northern city of Erbil, the longest continually inhabited city on the planet for a free, open, public debate on the state of civilization in Iraq.

The panellists are:

Dhiaa Al Asadi, Former Minister and Former Head of the Sadrist Parliamentary Bloc Al Ahrar

Tara Berhan Shwani, Democracy Advocate and Programme Associate at International Republican Institute

Suadad Al Salhy, Senior Reporter for Middle Eastern Eye

Saad Al Muttalibi, Member of Baghdad City Government and former Aide to Nouri Al Mal

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.