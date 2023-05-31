KGOU Readers Club: 'Fatherland' by Burkhard Bilger (Originally aired 5/29/23)

As a boy growing up in Oklahoma, Burkhard Bilger often heard his parents tell stories about the Germany of their youth. But as vivid as they were, those stories had strange omissions. Then one day a packet of letters arrived from Germany, yellowed with age, and a secret family history began to unfold.

Fatherland: A Memoir of War, Conscience, and Family Secrets is the story of Bilger’s nearly 10-year quest to uncover the truth about his mother's father, Karl Gönner, a teacher and father of four, and a Nazi Party chief prior to and during World War II. Bilger joins KGOU's Logan Layden for this month's Readers Club discussion.