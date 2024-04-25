How We Survive: The Worth of Water

In a public radio special adapted from Marketplace’s award-winning podcast “How We Survive,” host Amy Scott visits places across the West that must fundamentally rethink how water is divided up and used. Over the course of an hour, we’ll meet a couple scrambling to find an affordable water supply amidst a worsening drought and making the most of every drop. We’ll look at some of the tech innovations that could help us find a way out of the water crisis—which include looking to the ocean, the sewer and even the sky to produce drinking water. And finally, we’ll look at a growing movement, rooted in Indigenous values, to give nature—rivers, fish, crops and trees—the same rights as people, and what that might mean for the future of the Colorado River.

