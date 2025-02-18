© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Ukraine: The architects' plan

Published February 18, 2025 at 11:02 AM CST
Damaged block of flats in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Vitalii Hnidyi
/
Reuters
Damaged block of flats in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 12 p.m.

As the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, BBC’s The Documentary explores how Ukraine will be rebuilt, who is coming up with the redesign of damaged cities and what they might look like in the future.

Surprisingly, despite the war still ongoing, reconstruction is already well under way in some towns and cities. But what are the priorities and are there risks in rebuilding too fast?

In this program, we hear from Lord Foster, the famous British architect who is working on a masterplan for the city of Kharkiv and look at rebuilding projects in the towns near Kyiv.

We also ask what lessons can be learnt from other post-war cities, such as Warsaw and Sarajevo.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.