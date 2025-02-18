Ukraine: The architects' plan

As the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, BBC’s The Documentary explores how Ukraine will be rebuilt, who is coming up with the redesign of damaged cities and what they might look like in the future.

Surprisingly, despite the war still ongoing, reconstruction is already well under way in some towns and cities. But what are the priorities and are there risks in rebuilding too fast?

In this program, we hear from Lord Foster, the famous British architect who is working on a masterplan for the city of Kharkiv and look at rebuilding projects in the towns near Kyiv.

We also ask what lessons can be learnt from other post-war cities, such as Warsaw and Sarajevo.

