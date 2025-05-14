BBC's The Forum: How airports took off

Airports: at their most basic level are places to fly from to reach destinations near and far, and yet they are so much more. Iszi Lawrence and guests take a look at the evolution of airports, from their beginnings as military airstrips to the modern-day behemoths with their luxury shopping outlets, gyms and restaurants.

The early European airports were modelled on railway stations, as that was the only blueprint for a transport hub. The public became so enthralled by air travel that airports eventually became popular as destinations in themselves. Airports today are places filled with emotion: the scene of farewells and arrivals, as well as the stress of international travel in an age of terrorism.

Iszi will be joined by a panel of experts including the American cultural historian Alastair Gordon, author of Naked Airport: A Cultural History of the World’s Most Revolutionary Structure. Plus a range of Forum listeners from around the world contribute their personal experiences of airports.