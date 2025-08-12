BBC's The Forum: Movie Theatre Magic

From the picture palaces of the 1920s to the multiplexes and intimate art-house cinemas of today, the evolving design of movie theatres reflects the changes in our film viewing habits. And even though television has long since become the dominant family entertainment technology, cinema audiences in the West have increased since the low point in the 1970s and 80s. Some of that is down to innovation: you might be able to find baby or dementia-friendly screenings near you or a cinema that relays cricket matches or opera performances.

In this edition of The Forum, Iszi Lawrence explores the 120-year development of movie theatres with film historian Professor Ross Melnick from the University of California, Daniela Treveri Gennari, Professor of Cinema Studies at Oxford Brookes University and World Service listeners.