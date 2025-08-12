Swimming With Shadows: A Radiolab Special Series (Pt. 1)

In the summer of 1975, Jaws scared an entire generation out of the water. The film burned an idea into our cultural memory: sharks are mindless, man-eating monsters.

In “Swimming with Shadows: A Radiolab Special Series,” producers set out to tell a different story about them. In two, one-hour episodes (airing 8/17 & 8/24) we dig into deep-seated myths about sharks, plunge into the water with them, and find sharks that explode our sense of what they are – flying sharks, glowing sharks, baby sharks, sharks under attack, and sharks that may save millions of human lives.