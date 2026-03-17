Bird Note Presents: Words In Flight

Birds have long been a popular subject for writers. They are featured over and over in songs and books. Shakespeare frequently mentioned birds in his plays, whether for symbolism or dramatic effect. And there are more poems about birds than we can count. Words in Flight is an hour-long radio special, featuring selections from episodes of BirdNote Daily and Bring Birds Back that highlight contemporary poetry. You’ll hear poets, in their own words, sharing what birds mean to them, and what they teach us about ourselves and our world.