Across the Tracks: A Route 66 Story - Pt. 3

Follow America's Main Street from Chicago to Los Angeles, travelling through history or literature, meeting the people, or following the show's producers as they explore America's Main Street in Across the Tracks: A Route 66 Story - a three-part radio documentary about the influence of the "Mother Road" on America's literary and artistic culture.

In Pt. 3’s Route 66 Mountains & Deserts, we drive across the tracks of the old railroads which laid the way for Route 66. Rudolfo Anaya, one of America’s leading Hispanic authors, tells how as a child growing up on Route 66 he told his mother he wanted to be a tourist when he grew up. Then in Albuquerque and Flagstaff, we learn how cities have been using Route 66 to promote economic and heritage tourism. Out in Hollywood and in LA, we explore films set on Route 66, and radio clips from Will Rogers and Wolfman Jack and end with a Hollywood finale: listening to excerpts from Route 66 films and the Route 66 TV series.