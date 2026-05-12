BBC's The Documentary: Last Dance Floor in Chernobyl

On the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Last Dancefloor in Chernobyl tells the untold stories from in and around the city: what life was like leading up to the meltdown, and life since, including the five weeks in 2022 when Russian armed forces occupied Chernobyl.

The stories are told through the fashion, music and relationships that young people found in Pripyat and the town’s nightclub – ‘Edison 2’.

What has been forgotten is that the young people who survived the nuclear meltdown in April 1986 stayed to maintain the damaged power plant and keep it safe. They saw the fall of the Soviet Union and created new identities, until the Russian invasion once again turned their lives upside down. These three events that changed the world are told in a very different way - through the people that were there.