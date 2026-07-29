Talk Music With Me: Author David Browne on the Greenwich Village Music Scene

Rock 'n Roll documentarian and host Paul Ingles talks with Rolling Stone Contributing Editor David Browne, author of Talkin' Greenwich Village: The Heady Rise and Slow Fall of America’s Bohemian Music Capital.

Browne's 2024 book is considered the definitive history of the rise and heyday of the revolutionary Greenwich Village music scene, based on new research and first-hand interviews with many of its legendary performers.

Browne picks a half dozen songs to help illustrate points he brings to the fore in his conversation with Paul. Music includes selections from Bob Dylan, Dave Van Ronk, The Roches, Suzanne Vega, The Blues Project, Fred Neil, and Billie Holiday.