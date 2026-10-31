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KGOU / Oklahoma Future Forum: Data Centers (Event Audio)

Published October 31, 2026 at 7:18 PM CDT
Cate Howell
/
KGOU
Oct. 22, 2026 KGOU Future Forum: Data Centers panel before audience at Full Circle Bookstore in OKC.

Airdate: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 12 p.m.

On October 22nd, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma presented an Oklahoma Future Forum on data centers.

Moderated by StateImpact environment and science reporter Chloe Bennett-Steele, panelists answered audience questions and explored the reality of this issue.

On the panel:

  • Rep. Nick Archer, Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

  • Graycen Wheeler, natural resources reporter for KOSU Radio

  • Andrew Fleet, water conservation researcher and educator at Oklahoma State University

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Our thanks to Full Circle Bookstore in OKC for hosting the conversation.

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