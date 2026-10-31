KGOU / Oklahoma Future Forum: Data Centers (Event Audio)

On October 22nd, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma presented an Oklahoma Future Forum on data centers.

Moderated by StateImpact environment and science reporter Chloe Bennett-Steele, panelists answered audience questions and explored the reality of this issue.

On the panel:

Rep. Nick Archer, Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

Graycen Wheeler, natural resources reporter for KOSU Radio

Andrew Fleet, water conservation researcher and educator at Oklahoma State University

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Our thanks to Full Circle Bookstore in OKC for hosting the conversation.