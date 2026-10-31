KGOU / Oklahoma Future Forum: Data Centers (Event Audio)
Airdate: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 at 12 p.m.
On October 22nd, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma presented an Oklahoma Future Forum on data centers.
Moderated by StateImpact environment and science reporter Chloe Bennett-Steele, panelists answered audience questions and explored the reality of this issue.
On the panel:
Rep. Nick Archer, Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
Graycen Wheeler, natural resources reporter for KOSU Radio
- Andrew Fleet, water conservation researcher and educator at Oklahoma State University
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Our thanks to Full Circle Bookstore in OKC for hosting the conversation.