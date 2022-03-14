© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
Manager's Minute

KGOU Students Win International Journalism Awards

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
Ryan Gaylor
Beth Wallis

The Broadcast Education Association has announced results in its latest Festival of Media Arts competition, featuring entries from over 300 colleges and universities around the world.

We’re proud to announce that KGOU student host Ryan Gaylor captured the Best of Festival Award in the Student Radio News Competition for his story, Electric Grid Infrastructure. That story also took first place in the Radio Hard News category. Ryan graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College in December.

Also, recent Gaylord College grad and KGOU student reporter Beth Wallis won the first-place award in the Radio Feature category for her story on Covid and Teachers. Beth joined us full-time as StateImpact Oklahoma Environment and Science Reporter in December.

Congratulations to Ryan Gaylor and Beth Wallis for winning these prestigious international journalism awards.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
