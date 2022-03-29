© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

Listener Contributions Drive KGOU Journalism And Community Service

Published March 29, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
fundraising_cobranded_v1_email.jpg

This is the Manager’s Minute.

You’re going to be hearing us live, on-air soon – making the case and asking you to contribute during KGOU’s spring fundraiser. There are various ways listeners can support KGOU – car donations, planned giving, business sponsorships, major gifts. All methods are welcome, but the biggest chunk of our annual funding comes from listener contributions - a monthly or annual donation.

We need everyone who listens to chip in. Do a little, do a lot. Every dollar matters because the cost of everything keeps going up. I imagine your family has noticed that, too.

KGOU is Your NPR Source. And also your place for music, discussion and community connections. Our goal is serving you, and we invite you to make your contribution so we can.

If you’ve already given this year – thanks. If not, we invite you to give right now, at kgou.org.

Thank you.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags

Manager's Minute KGOU Fundraising
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.