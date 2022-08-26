© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

KGOU community events provide connection and forum for discussion of important issues

Published August 26, 2022
Yellow Dog Coffee event
KGOU - Dick Pryor
/
A crowd at Yellow Dog Coffee in Norman listens as StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Beth Wallis and managing editor Logan Layden discuss the environmental impact of proposed turnpike projects in central Oklahoma at the first KGOU News & Brews event.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU had a super successful community engagement event in Norman recently. StateImpact Oklahoma science and environment reporter Beth Wallis discussed the environmental impact of proposed turnpike projects in central Oklahoma.

Meeting with people we serve is an important part of our work and we have more events planned. KGOU and Oklahoma Watch are partnering on a series of listening events in September and October.

We’ll be connecting with Oklahomans in under-represented communities to learn their concerns and hear their ideas for improving life in our state. The first of those will be at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, and we’ve planned others in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, Okmulgee, and East Central University in Ada.

If you’d like to help our team hold an event in your town, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute StateImpact OklahomaOklahoma Turnpike Authorityturnpike projectKGOU News & Brews
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
