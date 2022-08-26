KGOU community events provide connection and forum for discussion of important issues

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU had a super successful community engagement event in Norman recently. StateImpact Oklahoma science and environment reporter Beth Wallis discussed the environmental impact of proposed turnpike projects in central Oklahoma.

Meeting with people we serve is an important part of our work and we have more events planned. KGOU and Oklahoma Watch are partnering on a series of listening events in September and October.

We’ll be connecting with Oklahomans in under-represented communities to learn their concerns and hear their ideas for improving life in our state. The first of those will be at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, and we’ve planned others in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, Okmulgee, and East Central University in Ada.

If you’d like to help our team hold an event in your town, email me at manager@kgou.org .

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.