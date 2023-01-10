Thanks for contributing to KGOU - Your NPR Source

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is halfway through our fiscal year, and we just finished a successful calendar year-end fundraising campaign. Thank you to everyone who contributed.

We’re especially grateful for our partnership with Home Creations, which provided an additional $10,000 to KGOU and $10,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, triggered by your donations. Because of your support, we reached our goal of 500 gifts and 40,000 meals for hungry Oklahomans.

This was the third year of KGOU’s successful partnership with Home Creations and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. What better way to celebrate the holidays and start the new year than by coming together as a community to support two worthwhile causes – KGOU and helping food insecure Oklahomans.

Thanks to those of you whose generosity made it happen and who contributed to KGOU during 2022.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.