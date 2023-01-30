OU students learn broadcast journalism skills at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Classes have resumed at the University of Oklahoma, and we have several students learning about broadcast journalism at KGOU this semester.

Four students are in the KGOU Practicum class, where they learn practical skills in reporting, production, and announcing.

This semester’s Practicum students are Hope King, David Asche, Alonso Coderch Zumaeta, and Kevin Palomino. Program director Jim Johnson, development director Jolly Brown, and managing editor Logan Layden are supervising the students’ work.

We also have three students holding paid positions in production and on-air hosting: Jack Franklin, Winchell Gallardo and Katie Hallum.

Providing a real-world educational experience and on-the-job training for students is one of the ways KGOU serves the university community throughout the year.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.