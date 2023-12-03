© 2023 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Manager's Minute

Building trust in journalism

By Dick Pryor
Published December 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST
KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden hears from a participant during the listening tour event at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa.
KGOU
This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re now in the final month of 2023, and I want to take a moment to thank you for listening and for supporting KGOU. It takes all of us, including donors and business sponsors, to make this station go – to serve you and your community.

2024 is an election year, so we and NPR will be intensifying our news coverage. In the year ahead, I plan to tell you more about KGOU and how we do our work as an independent, non-commercial, community- and fact-focused media organization. Trust in journalism is critical, and we think it’s important for people to understand how we operate and the standards we adhere to build that trust.

KGOU is your NPR source and we’re dedicated to earning your trust every day.

If you have any questions about KGOU, NPR or journalism in general, let me know by email at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Trusted JournalismKGOU News
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
