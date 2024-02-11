New reports and other information now on KGOU.ORG

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed KGOU’s annual audit and financial documents that we submit each year to receive Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant funding.

The Audited Financial Statement (AFS) and Audited Financial Report (AFR) are both available in the Key Information section of www.kgou.org under the About tab. We’ve also added our latest Federal Communications Commission Equal Employment Opportunity Report and CPB annual Station Activity Survey.

The key information section is where you can learn about KGOU operations and programs and find meeting notices for the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, and links to meeting agendas.

If you have any questions about KGOU’s key information, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.