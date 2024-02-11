© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Manager's Minute

New reports and other information now on KGOU.ORG

By Dick Pryor
Published February 11, 2024 at 10:10 PM CST
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We recently completed KGOU’s annual audit and financial documents that we submit each year to receive Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant funding.

The Audited Financial Statement (AFS) and Audited Financial Report (AFR) are both available in the Key Information section of www.kgou.org under the About tab. We’ve also added our latest Federal Communications Commission Equal Employment Opportunity Report and CPB annual Station Activity Survey.

The key information section is where you can learn about KGOU operations and programs and find meeting notices for the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, and links to meeting agendas.

If you have any questions about KGOU’s key information, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Key InformationOU Board of Regents
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.