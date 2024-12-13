© 2024 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

New reporter joins StateImpact Oklahoma

By Dick Pryor
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:17 PM CST
KGOU
Chloe Bennett-Steele, StateImpact Oklahoma

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re pleased to announce that a new StateImpact Oklahoma reporter has joined our team. Chloe Bennett-Steele will focus on environment and science, joining StateImpact education reporter Beth Wallis and health reporter Jillian Taylor.

Before joining us, Chloe was Climate Reporter for the Adirondack Explorer in New York. She’s also worked as writer and reporter at the Dallas Morning News and Plano, Texas Star Courier newspapers.

Chloe received a bachelor’s degree in media studies at the University of San Francisco and a master’s degree in journalism at the City University of New York.

With the end of the fall semester, we’re saying so long to two student employees from OU who are graduating, Mason Hunt and Coyt Wisdom. But we have two student employees continuing with us through the end of the spring semester - Spencer Plato and Carter Denton. And, we’ll be adding new KGOU practicum class students from OU’s Gaylord College next January.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute StateImpact OklahomaGaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
