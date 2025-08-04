© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Get to know us and our service better - subscribe to KGOU newsletters

By Dick Pryor
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:45 PM CDT
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We give you a lot of information about KGOU in these Manager’s Minutes.

Our website, www.kgou.org, is also a helpful resource where you can find news stories, program schedules and descriptions, and key information about the station. That includes OU Regents meeting and event notices, financial and FCC reports, editorial standards, staff profiles, streaming audio, how to listen to KGOU and support us, and how to subscribe to our podcasts and newsletters.

Our redesigned Radio Active newsletter is a popular place to find out more about KGOU, programs, ticket giveaways, and community events and activities delivered to your email inbox twice a month. And, to stay in the know with a weekly summary of top news stories, subscribe to the Wavelengths newsletter. It’s easy to subscribe, just click on “newsletters” at the top of the page at www.kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
