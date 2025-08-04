Get to know us and our service better - subscribe to KGOU newsletters

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We give you a lot of information about KGOU in these Manager’s Minutes.

Our website, www.kgou.org, is also a helpful resource where you can find news stories, program schedules and descriptions, and key information about the station. That includes OU Regents meeting and event notices, financial and FCC reports, editorial standards, staff profiles, streaming audio, how to listen to KGOU and support us, and how to subscribe to our podcasts and newsletters.

Our redesigned Radio Active newsletter is a popular place to find out more about KGOU, programs, ticket giveaways, and community events and activities delivered to your email inbox twice a month. And, to stay in the know with a weekly summary of top news stories, subscribe to the Wavelengths newsletter. It’s easy to subscribe, just click on “newsletters” at the top of the page at www.kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

