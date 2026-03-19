Community support makes KGOU strong - give during our spring fundraiser

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU’s spring fundraiser begins Wednesday. It’s our first spring since public broadcasting stations lost federal funding last summer. And while listener response since then has been gratifying and strong, we cannot let up.

Business sponsorship revenues are down and many non-profit organizations that paid for underwriting on KGOU have also seen their federal funding cut.

This “new normal” without federal dollars requires us to seek higher levels of individual contributions year after year.

So, if you want KGOU to continue to serve you and your community, it’s up to you. Think about the value you receive from KGOU and give generously.

Our plan is to continue to adapt, grow, and serve you even better, and we remain hopeful that we’ll receive robust financial support from people like you so we can make that happen.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

