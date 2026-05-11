Saluting KGOU's students as semester ends

This is the Manager's Minute.

With the spring semester over at the University of Oklahoma, it's time to salute the students who've learned real-world skills and contributed to KGOU over the last few months.

Three Gaylord College students completed the KGOU Practicum class - which is instructed by KGOU's professional staff. Christine Becenti did digital media production, Teegan Smith reported news, and Spencer Webb produced Community Calendar announcements.

We also had three part-time student employees on staff - Sophie Diment, Carter Denton, and Kylie Caldwell - doing news and audio production. They're staying with us and will be joined this summer by Jack Walters, who'll be at KGOU on as Inasmuch Foundation Community Fellowship.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.