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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Saluting KGOU's students as semester ends

By Dick Pryor
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:06 AM CDT
1 of 6  — Christine Becenti 1.jpeg
Spencer Webb
2 of 6  — Spencer Webb 2.jpeg
Spencer Webb
Teegan Smith
3 of 6  — Teegan Smith 2.jpeg
Teegan Smith
Carter Denton
4 of 6  — Carter Denton 1.jpeg
Carter Denton
5 of 6  — Sophie Diment 2026-2.jpg
6 of 6  — Kylie Caldwell.jpg

This is the Manager's Minute.

With the spring semester over at the University of Oklahoma, it's time to salute the students who've learned real-world skills and contributed to KGOU over the last few months.

Three Gaylord College students completed the KGOU Practicum class - which is instructed by KGOU's professional staff. Christine Becenti did digital media production, Teegan Smith reported news, and Spencer Webb produced Community Calendar announcements.

We also had three part-time student employees on staff - Sophie Diment, Carter Denton, and Kylie Caldwell - doing news and audio production. They're staying with us and will be joined this summer by Jack Walters, who'll be at KGOU on as Inasmuch Foundation Community Fellowship.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

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Manager's Minute Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass CommunicationKGOU Practicum
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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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