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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

End of You Bet Your Garden prompts program changes

By Dick Pryor
Published June 8, 2026 at 7:51 AM CDT
Mike McGrath
Mike McGrath

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Because of the retirement of Mike McGrath, host ofYou Bet Your Garden, we’ve made some changes in the KGOU program schedule. Mike’s show has been a popular staple on KGOU for many years, and he thinks of us fondly.

Mike McGrath: “I will miss you, listeners of KGOU. When we went national, you – KGOU – were one of the first stations to sign up. I’ve always fed off the energy of my Oklahoma audience.”

To replaceYou Bet Your Garden, we’ve moved This Old House Radio Hour from Thursday into the Friday 11:00 a.m. time slot and put a new health and science show, Health Wanted, on Thursdays at 11:00. Also, we’ve replaced Top of Mind with Open to Debate on Sunday mornings and Monday evenings.

Our new program schedule is on our website: KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute,I’mDick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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