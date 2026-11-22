This is the Manager’s Minute.

As we enter the season of giving and expressing gratitude, I want to take a moment to give thanks.

Thank you to all the people who have given us encouragement and financial support for many years, and especially in the last couple of years as we saw our federal funding eliminated and significant shifts in our dynamic industry.

Thank you to all of you who listen and count on us to be your connection, your companion and your local news and NPR source.

Journalism and public service media stations like KGOU are essential to a functioning society, but it takes support from our community of listeners to keep going.

In the face of challenges, our staff and you – our listeners – have risen to the occasion, helping KGOU to be stronger and better than ever. You enable us to fulfill our public service mission by serving you.

We are indeed...grateful.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.