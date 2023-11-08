Long Story Short: Pottawatomie County jail investigator promoted amid cover-up allegations

A Pottawatomie County public safety board recently promoted a jail investigator, despite cover-up allegations in the deaths of multiple county jail detainees.

Capt. Bobby Thompson trains and supervises detention officers and conducts internal investigations when a detainee is injured or dies. The results of those investigations are turned over to jail administrator Breonna Thompson, Bobby Thompson’s boss and wife.

During a recent meeting, the five members of the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center Trust discussed Bobby Thompson’s annual review behind closed doors in executive session. Neither Thompson nor his wife were in the room. After reopening the meeting to the public, the trust voted unanimously to promote Capt. Bobby Thompson to Major, and approved a .50 per hour raise and $7,500 bonus.

“Someone thank that young man for us,” Trust Chairman Rick Stiles said.

The praise follows a September investigation by Oklahoma Watch that revealed Pottawatomie County jail officials concealed information about the deaths of seven detainees who arrived at the jail in need of medical or mental health care.