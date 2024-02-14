Long Story Short: State Election Board removes GOP members from Oklahoma County Election Board

The state Election Board dismissed the Republican member and a Republican alternate from the Oklahoma County Election Board after it determined they failed to certify election results, refused to approve meeting minutes and didn’t disclose conflicts of interest.

In a special January 31st meeting, the state board voted. to dismiss Oklahoma County Election Board Vice Chair Cheryl Williams and Republican Alternate Jenni White after a daylong executive session behind closed doors at the Capitol.

The state board also voted to refer the matters to Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behanna and Attorney General Gentner Drummond for further investigation. It directed the Oklahoma County Republican Central Committee to recommend GOP replacements to the county election board by Feb. 7.

The motion removing White accused her of “purposefully and/or recklessly disseminating false information about Oklahoma’s election system and procedures.” It also said she failed to remove false information. White wrote a Jan. 7 blog post discussing her complaints about the electoral process on the website of Reclaim Oklahoma Parent Empowerment. She also hosted a Jan. 24 ROPE podcast on YouTube discussing election security. It contained an error that she later corrected, White said.

Republican Party activists packed the meeting room on Wednesday before the state election board went into executive session to hear from Williams, White and other election officials, including Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson.