On the Scene: Comedian Dan Wade pays tribute, stays strange

We all have influences and inspirations that helped to light a fire in our creative minds and helped us to develop our voices just by being themselves and projecting their own voice and perspective onto the world.

But not everyone embraces and celebrates their idols – or encourages others to do the same with their own – in quite the same way as comedian, podcaster, and sometime tribute musician Dan Wade.

As a standup, Wade has cultivated an unpredictable and outsider comedic mentality that draws from a long line of what he begrudgingly calls “alternative” comics, and as a podcast host, he’s created an ongoing, multiyear series dedicated entirely to discussing and dissecting the work of songwriter Randy Newman.

If that sounds odd, unexpected, or even totally random, that’s probably just fine by Wade, but it’s all in the spirit of encouraging friends and fans to more fully embrace their own unexpected influences and to help create a space where audiences feel safe to just get strange.

Dan Wade: My comedic voice is whatever I came up with on Thursday before a show. It's like, “well, let's try this.”

I've noticed that there are a lot of religious themes in my stand up. You know, my wife was a Methodist minister for 25 years, so there are a lot of religious themes or a lot of musical themes, and then there's just weird stuff. Every now and then, me and the audience write up a patent together and file it.

I want the audience to feel, if not comfortable, if they're not getting what I get, I don't care, but I want them to feel safe.

Brett Fieldcamp: Without finding an inviting and encouraging space like that himself within Oklahoma City’s surprisingly friendly outsider comedy scene, Wade might never have even stepped up to try his hand at comedy.

In fact, he never even seriously considered it until well into adulthood.

Dan Wade: I was a listener and a fan, but I didn't get on stage until 2018.

I knew the scene. It wasn't something that I ever thought I belonged in, but I've found that the Oklahoma City comedy community is very nurturing and very encouraging for people who are trying to do something a little unusual.

After about a year, I was hooked.

Brett Fieldcamp: That newfound love of performing and standup led to more unexpected attempts and wild flights of fancy, from launching his podcast “Wheel of Randy” – which has, against all odds, continued for more than five years – to even developing his own live, musical Randy Newman tribute act, Tall Person.

At every turn, it’s always just been about trying something new just for the sake of trying.

Dan Wade: Trying something new is the best thing that you can do for your brain. Trying something new can really help you realize what you're capable of, things that you never thought that you could.

Other than high school choir, no, I was never on stage until my late, late 40s. I never thought that I belonged on stage. It's very easy to compare yourself to the greats.

Brett Fieldcamp: But comparing himself to the greats is exactly what he’s trying next, and he’s invited a slew of local comedians to do the same.

August 23rd will see the first installment of a new event dreamt up by Wade featuring comedians paying tribute to their own comedy heroes by performing the classic bits and jokes that influenced them.

Dubbed “The Night of Zero Stars,” it’ll see local performers covering sets by comedy legends like Mitch Hedburg, Sam Kinison, Maria Bamford, and Norm McDonald in what Wade describes as something like comedy karaoke

Dan Wade: The reason that I wanted to do that is that, in comedy, stealing jokes is an unforgivable sin. You just don't do it. But at the same time, all of us have that one comedy album that we listened to obsessively to get our cadence down, to get our timing down, and so I guarantee you that all the people up there know they're set by heart.

I think there's this hunger for us to share the love of the people that had us fall in love with comedy.

Brett Fieldcamp: For Wade, it’s just another way to try something new while still giving props to his own inspirations and while still just making himself and his friends laugh.

Everything else, he says, is pretty well irrelevant.

Dan Wade: Just do what you want. I've never ever considered what someone might like. I am up there for me. If you get enjoyment out of it, good for you. If you want to take five minutes to go the bathroom, fine with me.

I'm just up here to speak my piece.

Brett Fieldcamp: The first-ever Night of Zero Stars takes place at Project 3810 in NW OKC on Saturday, August 23rd, and you can keep up with Dan Wade’s comedy, events, and podcasts by following @danwadewhat on Instagram.

