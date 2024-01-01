© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
Black and white photo of bearded man peering over round glasses perched low on his nose and wearing a newsboy cap

Brett Fieldcamp

Host, On the Scene

Brett is a writer and musician and has covered arts, entertainment, and community news and events throughout Oklahoma for nearly two decades.

As a solo performer and member of a number of bands, Brett has seen Oklahoma’s remarkable and diverse venues, clubs, and festivals from all sides firsthand, and has developed a unique insight and rapport with the state’s indie entertainment scene.

As a freelancer for numerous independent magazines, websites, and news outlets, he’s honed a craft for interviewing community figures and contemporaries and for digging to the heart of arts and community life in Oklahoma City and beyond.

You can catch more of Brett’s coverage of music, film, government, and more from around the OKC Metro through his regular reports and columns on Oklahoma City Free Press.