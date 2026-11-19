The lines and barriers between terms like “artist” and “experimenter,” between “ambient” and “cinematic,” or even between “performer” and “composer” all seem to be blurring more and more practically all the time, with new tools and technologies paving new paths for artists and encouraging new ways of approaching the music-making process.

But our algorithms and playlist-dominated listening worlds still so often demand labels, aiming to box an artist or a track into a certain genre for simpler identification and easier inclusion.

And that’s why it can be so refreshing to hear an artist like Silent Collision.

The synth-driven, electronically charged brainchild of OKC-based musician Austyn Moffat, Silent Collision skirts the lines between genres and openly defies easy categories, infusing grand drama into environmental and ambient pieces or adding dense atmospheres and subtle textures into moments of high intensity, approaches that he explores more adventurously than ever on his new album, “String Theory.”

Austyn Moffat (Silent Collision): I want to have little spots in my catalog that people who want to go deeper into something different can venture into. I want to have the option there for people to have a deeper experience if they want it.

That's my philosophy through, like, all of my pieces and all of my work is I want to have areas of my catalog that are there for a deeper experience, and also areas that are just nice music.

Brett Fieldcamp: That’s the spectrum that Moffat says he’s tried to explore throughout his time as Silent Collision, a time that’s seen a surprising number of releases in short succession, spanning sounds from purely, comfortingly ambient to lo-fi indie songwriting and to sweeping, cinematic emotion.

For Moffat, there’s rarely a plan for which direction a piece will take.

Austyn Moffat (Silent Collision): It's just about following what seems fun and following what seems interesting. The journey that I'm going on sonically, it's important that the listeners are able to go on that journey with me as well, or else it may not make sense.

Like it's really just about intrigue and about interest and keeping it interesting. Like I don't want my whole… I don't want somebody to shuffle my catalog and be getting the same song over and over again. I want to keep it fresh and keep it interesting.

Brett Fieldcamp: That drive for freshness and new inspiration is the force behind the music on “String Theory,” which sees Silent Collision incorporating more glittering pianos and compositional, neo-classical touches than ever before, forming something that feels like a cohesive narrative arc through titles like “Approaching the Precipice,” “Freefall,” and “Doom, Impending.”

Moffat says that he pays close attention to the titles of his instrumental pieces to help convey the experience and the intentions behind the music.

Austyn Moffat (Silent Collision): I do think it's important because that's my only spot where I get to speak to the audience is with the track titles, because I don't have lyrics in the instrumental songs.

It’s like it creates this challenge of how, like, what is the essence of this? What is it to me? Because probably what it is to me is going to be what it feels like for a lot of other people. Whatever feels good to me, like whatever I'm excited about, seems like there are other people that will be excited about it.

Brett Fieldcamp: It’s that excitement of exploration and experimentation with the equipment, instruments, and recording processes that Moffat says keeps him writing and following down new musical avenues and approaches.

It’s the fun and the creative drive that inspires him, he says, far more than any adherence to an image or a label for what kind of category or genre his broadly conceived and boldly evocative compositions fall into.

Austyn Moffat (Silent Collision): It's just restrictive - like as an artist - to put any type of labels.

I usually say that I make rock n roll. Like, that's what I say. It's not sonically rock n roll, but it's very much my approach to the creative process, is very much kind of like a ‘move fast and break things’ kind of mentality.

Brett Fieldcamp: “String Theory,” the new album by Silent Collision, is available now on streaming services and on special limited edition vinyl at silentcollision.com .

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