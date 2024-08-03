Keyboardist Ben Wilson on becoming a Blues Traveler (in advance of the August 3rd, 2024 ‘Blue Monsters Tour’ showcase in OKC)

After a highly-successful run last summer, Grammy® Award-winning artist Blues Traveler and Platinum-Selling rockers Big Head Todd and the Monsters are, once again, bringing the “Blue Monsters Tour” to venues across the country.

Long-time touring partners, the two iconic bands first performed together in 1993 for the H.O.R.D.E Tour and have spent the past 30 years on many of the same bills. Through these experiences, the groups have forged a friendship that transcends both time and music.

In advance of the tour's August 3rd, Oklahoma City date, Blues Traveler keyboardist Ben Wilson spoke to KGOU’s ‘Hardluck’ Jim and shared how he joined the band and what fans might expect on stage at the OKC Zoo Amphitheater.

*Musical selections have been edited for time and digital recording rights compliance

