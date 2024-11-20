The dual artistic identities of Elizabeth Wise

Elizabeth Wise is best known by the Weekend Blues audience for her stellar musicianship, as evidenced by her two albums Trouble and Reckless Sophistication and the many live performances Oklahomans enjoyed during her brief residency here. But since leaving Oklahoma where she studied art history at the University of Oklahoma, Wise has officially added to her artistic identity. Listen (above) as Elizabeth Wise details the role that ceramics plays in her musical career, and vice versa.

*Musical selections have been edited for time and digital recording rights compliance

