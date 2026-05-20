Celebrating the blues one week at a time with Jimbo 'Big Train' Madsen

For several years, blues music enthusiast, frontman and guitarist Jimbo "Big Train" Madsen has taken blues fans on a weekly journey through the annals of blues music history by way of his multimedia program, " This Week In The Blues. " Offered as both a video and audio podcast, each installment of This Week In The Blues breaks down the genre's history seven days at a time. Madsen dives into the lives and legacies of foundational blues artists, while also shining a spotlight on blues lore, trivia and other related tidbits worthy of attention.

"Our mission has always been about keeping the blues alive," says Madsen, who also fronts the Oklahoma-based "Red Dirt Blues" band Big Train and the Loco Motives . "The blues is the bedrock of everything we play. With This Week In The Blues, we get to pay homage to the incredible artists who came before us and share those powerful stories with the world, one week at a time."

Madsen also founded - and currently heads - the non-profit Blues Society of Oklahoma , wherein he hopes to further elevate the blues in Oklahoma through annual festivals , monthly jam sessions, mentoring opportunities, and more.

*Beginning June 7th at 3:50pm (and airing weekly thereafter) you can hear This Week In The Blues included as part of KGOU’s regular Weekend Blues broadcast.

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