Oklahoma City Thunder headed to NBA Finals

It's been 13 years since the Oklahoma City Thunder last appeared in the NBA Finals. They were led by a trio of young stars in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden back then.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was 13 years old.

Jalen Williams was just 11.

Chet Holmgren was in the fourth grade.

Now, Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren are the new special young trio leading the Thunder back to the Finals.

The three players accounted for 75 of the Thunder's total points in a dominant Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Western Conference Finals series-clinching victory ended with a score of 124 to 94.

The game started with OKC holding Minnesota to just nine points in the first quarter. It went rapidly downhill from there for the Timberwolves, with the Thunder leading by as many as 39 points late in the fourth quarter.

OKC scored in droves and shot 52% from the field, but their suffocating defense was the star of the show, as they forced 21 turnovers, had 14 steals and eight blocks.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the league last week , led the Thunder with 34 points. His strong performance in the series led to him winning another award: the Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the Western Conference Finals.

SGA was followed in scoring in Game 5 by Holmgren with 22 points and Williams with 19.

While the win gave the team and its fans a lot to celebrate, Gilgeous-Alexander said there's even more to look forward to.

"This is a step in the right direction, but we have a lot more work to do, and we know that. And that's what we're focused on," said Gilgeous-Alexander. "So, let's buckle up and get ready."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was asked after the game why this team has been able to succeed in the postseason.

"These guys are uncommon – they do everything right. They're professional. They're high-character," said Daignealt, who jokingly called his players 'idiots' after they interrupted the interview by putting towels and a hat on his head. "They're competitive and, most of all, they're team-first. They embody everything it means to be a team."

Daigneault started his coaching career in 2014, leading the Thunder's G League team, the Oklahoma City Blue. After the game, he reflected on the long road it's taken the franchise to get back to this point.

"Shout-out to Mr. [Clay] Bennett, who had a vision 17 years ago. He has tied this team to the community. And Sam [Presti] who has been here all 17 years — he's brought that vision to life, and they've provided an unbelievable experience for everybody that works here, including the players, and all of our fans," said Daigneault. "Just one thing for our fans: rest up this week, because we need you Thursday."

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be on Thursday, June 5 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. The Pacers currently hold a 3 to 1 lead over the Knicks in that series.

