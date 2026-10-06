UCO football coach resigns after postgame confrontation

Adam Dorrel's resignation comes two days after a heated on-field confrontation with officials. Following Saturday's 33-31 loss to the Central Missouri Mules, Dorrel chased down the officiating crew and had to be restrained by several coaches.

Unfortunate scene to end a pivotal MIAA game with UCO coach Adam Dorrel chasing the officials after the game. UCM coach and former Dorrel assistant Josh Lamberson calms down situation.



Video: MIAA Network. Sound: UCM Radio (Greg Hassler and Jim Svoboda) pic.twitter.com/Qy7i9bbaod — Maryville Forum Sports (@SportsMDF) October 4, 2026

"This was a difficult decision, but it is in best interest of our student-athletes and the university," said Stan Wagnon, UCO's Vice President of Athletics said in a news release . "[Dorrel's] behavior Saturday night was inconsistent with the expectations we have of our leaders."

Dorrel, who was in his fifth season leading the Bronchos, finishes his tenure with a record of 30 wins and 21 losses.

UCO — which is 2-3 on the season — says it will begin a coaching search in the coming months. Cody Swanson, the team's defensive coordinator, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

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