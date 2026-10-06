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UCO football coach resigns after postgame confrontation

By Ryan LaCroix,
OPMX
Published October 6, 2026 at 9:10 AM CDT
University of Central Oklahoma head football coach Adam Dorrel resigned on October 5, 2026.
University of Central Oklahoma
University of Central Oklahoma head football coach Adam Dorrel resigned on October 5, 2026.

The University of Central Oklahoma accepted the resignation of its head football coach Monday.

Adam Dorrel's resignation comes two days after a heated on-field confrontation with officials. Following Saturday's 33-31 loss to the Central Missouri Mules, Dorrel chased down the officiating crew and had to be restrained by several coaches.

"This was a difficult decision, but it is in best interest of our student-athletes and the university," said Stan Wagnon, UCO's Vice President of Athletics said in a news release. "[Dorrel's] behavior Saturday night was inconsistent with the expectations we have of our leaders."

Dorrel, who was in his fifth season leading the Bronchos, finishes his tenure with a record of 30 wins and 21 losses.

UCO — which is 2-3 on the season — says it will begin a coaching search in the coming months. Cody Swanson, the team's defensive coordinator, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
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Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix joined KOSU’s staff in 2013. He hosts All Things Considered, Oklahoma Rock Show , Oklahoma Rock Show: Rewind , and Oklahoma Music Minute ....
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