StateImpact Oklahoma

Medicaid, marijuana, and culture wars: StateImpact Oklahoma discusses the upcoming legislative session

KGOU | By StateImpact Oklahoma,
Robby KorthCatherine SweeneyBeth WallisLogan Layden
Published January 27, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST
Oklahoma_State_Capitol_Building.jpg

The Oklahoma Legislature is back in session on Feb. 7. Managing editor Logan Layden led a discussion with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters on what they’ll be covering, including how to deal with Medicaid expansion, new regulations on the marijuana industry, and the influence of state government on what’s taught and read in schools.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
Catherine Sweeney
Catherine Sweeney grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and attended Oklahoma State University. She has covered local, state and federal government for outlets in Oklahoma, Colorado and Washington, D.C.
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on energy and environmental topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
