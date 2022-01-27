Medicaid, marijuana, and culture wars: StateImpact Oklahoma discusses the upcoming legislative session

The Oklahoma Legislature is back in session on Feb. 7. Managing editor Logan Layden led a discussion with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters on what they’ll be covering, including how to deal with Medicaid expansion, new regulations on the marijuana industry, and the influence of state government on what’s taught and read in schools.

