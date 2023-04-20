© 2023 KGOU
Weather and Climate

Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Central Oklahoma, at least two fatalities

KGOU | By Logan Layden
Published April 20, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT
Screen Shot 2023-04-20 at 3.18.01 AM.png
Screenshot
/
KOCO 5 News
Tornado in Cole, Okla. on April 19, 2023. At least two are confirmed dead.

An outbreak of tornadoes in central Oklahoma Wednesday evening leveled homes, tossed vehicles and killed at least two people.

The tiny town of Cole took a direct hit from a large tornado. As of early Thursday morning there were two confirmed deaths in that area.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster addressed the media as the search and rescue effort was ongoing.

"We’re having to park and walk up miles to get into a lot of these places. And so it will take us time to search that. We do know that there are injuries. We do know that there’s significant damage to property," Foster said.

The high school in Washington, Oklahoma, near Cole, canceled class for Thursday as it’s being utilized as a shelter.

Shawnee also took significant damage, including the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University. Interstate 40 had to be closed in both directions in that area.

The hail damage is extensive. Nearly 20,000 OG&E customers lost power overall.

