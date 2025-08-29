© 2025 KGOU
Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: What's next for weather research amid federal cuts

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Chloe Bennett-Steele
Published August 29, 2025 at 2:27 PM CDT
From left to right, Chloe Bennett-Steele, Alan Gerard, Renee McPherson, Keli Pirtle
Cate Howell
/
KGOU
From left to right, Chloe Bennett-Steele, Alan Gerard, Renee McPherson, Keli Pirtle

StateImpact Oklahoma science and environment reporter Chloe Bennett-Steele leads a panel discussion about the impact of federal cuts on weather forecasting and climate research.

On August 21, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma hosted the discussion with Keli Pirtle, Renee McPherson and Alan Gerard.

The event took place following months of cuts and downsizing by the federal government to weather and climate research.

Listen to the full audio above.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
Chloe Bennett-Steele
Chloe Bennett-Steele is StateImpact Oklahoma's environment & science reporter.
