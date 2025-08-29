Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: What's next for weather research amid federal cuts
StateImpact Oklahoma science and environment reporter Chloe Bennett-Steele leads a panel discussion about the impact of federal cuts on weather forecasting and climate research.
On August 21, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma hosted the discussion with Keli Pirtle, Renee McPherson and Alan Gerard.
The event took place following months of cuts and downsizing by the federal government to weather and climate research.
Listen to the full audio above.