Oklahomans brace for the highest temperatures of the year so far

Oklahoma is slated to have widespread triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Much of the state is under a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service. That’s thanks to a heat dome — basically a big bubble of hot, still air looming over the southern plains.

National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

As temperatures climb, Oklahomans may want to monitor for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke — those include nausea, dizziness and confusion. Every year, emergency departments across the country treat nearly 70,000 patients for heat-related issues.

Older adults, children and people dealing with existing illnesses may be more sensitive to the heat.

NOAA, CDC, NIOSH and NIHHIS /

Drivers should be careful not to leave children or pets sweating in the car — Oklahoma is the 2nd-worst state for child deaths in hot cars per capita, according to nationwide data from San Jose State University.

Temperatures across the state are expected to cool down by the end of the week, but just to the mid-90s.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.