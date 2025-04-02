March tornadoes add to extreme weather totals in Oklahoma

At least 170,000 acres were burned by wildfires statewide in March, resulting in four deaths. Low humidity and extreme wind gusts caused 130 fires . But the month was also marked by a near-record-breaking total of tornadoes, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

At least 15 tornadoes touched down in the state, falling just behind the record of 17 set in 1991. The state weather network said 14 of the twisters were confirmed on March 4, the highest single-day total for the month. Another touched down on March 15.

“ You would think that would be the big news for Oklahoma,” Gary McManus, state climatologist, said. “But as is often the case, nearly breaking the record isn't as big as what actually occurred – and that's something like what many are considering the worst wildfire outbreak in Oklahoma history.”

McManus is with the Oklahoma Climatological Survey, which houses the Oklahoma Mesonet. The organization wrote in an April 1 news release that wind gusts during the firestorm reached 83 miles per hour at Frederick Regional Airport.

Investigators with the National Weather Service concluded the tornadoes were considered to be weak, McManus said. Still, the number represents a significant data point in history.

“Even big-time records in Oklahoma can be overshadowed by something bigger happening in that month or that year, or that day,” he said.